Impaired driver crashes into State Police Unit which leads to weapons arrest in Metairie

Louisiana State Police Troop B's unit was wrecked on I-10 westbound in Metairie when a 26-year-old allegedly traveled at high speed and changed lanes in front of unit causing a collision.

Jaylyn Gordon was the driver of that 2009 Acura TSX that police say wrecked into the unit. Gordon was determined to be unrestrained, impaired and driving with a suspended driver's license.

Dexter Reed, 24, a passenger in Gordon's vehicle, was determined to have an active warrant for his arrest in Baton Rouge pertaining to charges of theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Troopers say they located two 9mm Glock pistols, one of which had been converted to a fully automatic handgun.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

But, at the result of the investigation, Gordon was Driving While Impaired, Driving with Suspended License, No Seatbelt and obtained several traffic related charges.

Reed was arrested with 2 counts for Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, No Seat-belt and the outstanding warrant.

Gordon and Reed were transported to and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

Motorists can report any hazardous situation or impaired driver to the nearest Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) from a cellular phone, or 911 to your local law enforcement agency.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel