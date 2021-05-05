IMAGES: Salvage operation begins on Seacor Power

The salvage operation for the Seacor Power has begun.

On Monday, salvage crews started removing the fuel from SEACOR Power's fuel tanks after spending the weekend arriving on scene and becoming familiar with the equipment approximately seven miles off Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

According to the Coast Guard, salvage crews are using a method called hot tapping, which allows for drilling into the fuel tanks and making a hose connection without ruining the integrity of the tank or causing pollution impacts.

Divers are performing this process above and below the water, connected to an air hose, and it's imperative mariners respect the one-mile safety zone during these evolutions.

Weather is key to a safe evolution, and if weather conditions exceed approximately 15 mph winds, four-foot seas, and the current is faster than 1.25 mph, work will cease until there are safer conditions.

Here are pictures, courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard, of the operations:

A contracted salvage diver is transported SEACOR Power to start marking fuel tanks for hot tapping operations, May 1, 2021 off Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Operations have commenced to remove the fuel from SEACOR Power. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan Freeman)

Contracted salvage divers train on hot tapping equipment, May 2, 2021 off Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The divers will use the equipment above and below water to remove the fuel and oil from the capsized Seacor Power. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan Freeman)

Contacted salvage divers transport a hose to the SEACOR Power fuel tank to start removing the fuel, May 3, 2021, off Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Good weather conditions are imperative for diver safety and smooth, steady operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan Freeman)

Contacted salvage divers tap into an above water fuel tank and start removing the fuel from SEACOR Power, May 3, 2021, off Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Good weather conditions are imperative for diver safety and smooth, steady operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan Freeman)

The SEACOR Eagle is staged with gear near the SEACOR Power May 1, 2021 off Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The vessel is being used as stable platform to assist in salvage and pollution response operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan Freeman)

The SEACOR Eagle is staged with gear near the SEACOR Power May 3, 2021 off Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The vessel is being used as stable platform to assist in salvage and pollution prevention operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan Freeman)

Contracted salvage divers are transported from the SEACOR Eagle to the SEACOR Power, May 3, 2021 off Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Operations have commenced to remove the fuel from SEACOR Power. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan Freeman)

Contracted salvage divers are transported from the SEACOR Brave to the SEACOR Eagle, May 1, 2021 off Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Operations have commenced to remove the fuel from SEACOR Power. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan Freeman)