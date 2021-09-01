IDA UPDATE: Thibodaux officials provide progress report

The City of Thibodaux provided us with an update on recovery from Hurricane Ida.

Here's what they're saying:

The city and the parish wide curfew remains in effect. Checkpoints will again be set up, and you must show proof of residency to enter. The nightly curfew is in place from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. This curfew will be strictly enforced. Reminder ALL ALCOHOL sales are suspended until further notice.

The City of Thibodaux remains with a FULL CLEAN WATER SUPPLY. The areas outside the City Limits of Thibodaux that do have water may require a Boil Advisory. The City of Thibodaux and the rest of the Parish remain without power and it will not be restored for some time. Most communication is back up; however, we are still experiencing intermittent issues at times. Open stores still remain limited inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.

During daylight hours as Power Crews, Disaster Relief Teams and First Responders continue to assess and move forward with clean up and restoration, we kindly ask that the public refrain from taking to the road unless it is unavoidable. Traffic is very congested inside the City Limits and requires the relief effort teams to have to wait in traffic for extended periods of time. If you must take to the road for essentials, we ask that you treat all inoperable traffic lights as stop signs when maneuvering through the City. Your patience and respect to your fellow neighbors in the community while waiting in lines for fuel and groceries is appreciated.

If you come across down signage of any kind, please DO NOT attempt to re-install the sign yourself. Not only is this dangerous, but it is required that the ground be marked by the utility companys prior to reinstallation. The City will eventually be able to repair these signs that sustained damage.

The City of Thibodaux will continue to monitor and make decisions through the City's Unified Command Group in regards to Hurricane Ida recovery. The priority of work for the next 24 hours is the first phase in the recovery phase of the storm. So far, 1,000 contractors have been staged throughout the City. The City of Thibodaux is prepared to accept first responders and utility workers from other regions.

Thibodaux Family Church will be open to the public from 9 AM to 5 PM offering food, water, and ice to those in need. Any monetary donations can be made to Thibodaux Family Church, Catholic Charities, and Second Harvest Food Bank. For those who are able to donate, please consider donating water, tarps, toiletries, etc. to the Emergency Operations Center located at Harang Auditorium. Rouses, Lowes, and some local gas stations are the businesses open in Thibodaux.

Pelican Waste & Debris will start their normal garbage pick-up on a limited basis starting tomorrow, Thursday, September 2nd. Only household waste will be accepted at this time. No storm debris will be picked up. Accessible streets will be serviced first and the routes will expand as clear paths are made for the garbage trucks.