Ida evacuee returning home killed in I-10 crash Thursday

A man who evacuated southeast Louisiana because of Hurricane Ida was killed in a crash Thursday while driving back home on I-10.

The crash occurred around Lobdell when authorities say an 18-wheeler slammed into multiple stopped vehicles on the interstate and then burst into flames. Nine vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities confirmed to WBRZ that 29-year-old Timothy Achee of Metairie was killed in the crash. They say his vehicle also caught fire in the collision, and "multiple" family members of his who were traveling in a separate vehicle were also hurt. Achee had fled to Texas ahead of Ida.

Jack Duff III, the truck driver, was charged with vehicular homicide, six counts of vehicular injury, and careless operation.

I-10 East was experiencing a near 13-mile traffic jam when the crash occurred.

