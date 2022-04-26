ICE NOLA detention centers costs taxpayers an extra $8 million a month

A controversial funding mechanism that compels the federal government to pay private prison firms a minimum for beds that may not be filled in NOLA ICE detention centers is costing an extra $8 million every month to U.S. taxpayers, data reviewed by The Advocate show.

The data is based on the average population detained during fiscal year 2022 in seven detention facilities under the supervision of the ICE Field Office in New Orleans.

The full article can be viewed HERE.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel