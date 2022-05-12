Iberia Parish Schools has a New Superintendent

The Ibera Parish School system has a new superintendent. Heath Hulin will replace current superintendent Carey Laviolette, who is retiring at the end of this school year.

Hulin was quoted as saying " "Our education system is the most important thing in Iberia parish and if we produce students that will give back to our economy and community that's the only way Iberia Parish can continue to grow and expand and move into the future. We need to keep our students here and home grown and that's what we are about."

Hulin will step into his role at the start of the next school year in New Iberia.