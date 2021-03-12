"I did not commit, nor do I condone sexual harassment" Magee resignation letter to Landry states

The Director of Louisiana's Department of Justice’s Criminal Division resigned on Thursday following an investigation into sexual harassment complaints.

Pat Magee, who is a native of Lafayette, held the position with the Attorney General's Office since 2018. Magee was a former prosecutor in Lafayette.

In his letter Thursday to Attorney General Jeff Landry, Magee stated that the allegations against him are false and unjust.

"An exhaustive and gut-wrenching investigation...officially concluded no sexual harassment occurred," he states. "I did not commit, nor do I condone sexual harassment in the workplace, or anywhere. An official independent and outside investigation underscored that my conduct did not rise to the level of sexual harassment."

Magee is the first Black Director of the State’s Department of Justice’s Criminal Division. He asks that Landry's office continue to open doors of opportunity to others.

"Throughout my entire career, my prosecutorial philosophy has been to lead with compassion when appropriate and be aggressive in dispensing justice to those responsible when necessary. I am proud of the accomplishments made during my three-year tenure in the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General," he stated.

Read his resignation letter to Attorney General Landry below:

