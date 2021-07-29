Watch
I-10 West back open at Texas state line

Police lights
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 12:19:15-04

UPDATE: State Police say that I-10 Westbound near the Texas state line is now open.

Traffic is congested at this location but should get back to normal soon, they say.

Troopers closed westbound traffic 5 miles from the Texas state line due to a crash involving commercial motor vehicles.

Traffic was diverted while the scene was cleared. No other details were released.

