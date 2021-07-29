I-10 West back open at Texas state line

UPDATE: State Police say that I-10 Westbound near the Texas state line is now open.

Traffic is congested at this location but should get back to normal soon, they say.

Troopers closed westbound traffic 5 miles from the Texas state line due to a crash involving commercial motor vehicles.

Traffic was diverted while the scene was cleared. No other details were released.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel