I-10 West back open at Texas state line

UPDATE: State Police say that I-10 Westbound near the Texas state line is now open.
Traffic is congested at this location but should get back to normal soon, they say.
Troopers closed westbound traffic 5 miles from the Texas state line due to a crash involving commercial motor vehicles.
Traffic was diverted while the scene was cleared. No other details were released.
