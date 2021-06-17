I-10 West closed at Texas state line due to 18-wheeler crash

I-10 Westbound is currently closed at the Texas state line due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Louisiana State Police say that Texas authorities are investigating the crash which is expected to keep the roadway closed for several hours.

Motorists approaching the Vinton area on I-10 West are asked to watch for stopped traffic on the roadway.

Delays should be expected.

Traffic will be diverted north onto LA 109 then west onto LA 12.

Troopers advise that before reaching the congested area, motorists may take LA 27 north to LA 12 as a detour route.

To see current road conditions go online to www.511la.org, via the 511 app, or by calling 511 within Louisiana.

