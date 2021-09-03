I-10 to close temporarily west of LA 30 in Ascension Parish for power line repairs

Louisiana State Police say I-10 will be temporarily closed in both direction Friday morning near LA 30 in Ascension Parish (Tanger Outlets) for power line repairs.

Electrical linemen will be in the area starting at 9:00 am making repairs to the main power lines in that location.

Troopers say all Eastbound traffic will be diverted to LA Hwy 73 and westbound traffic will be diverted to US Hwy 61.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

The work was scheduled to take place on Thursday afternoon but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

