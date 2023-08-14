Husband of New Orleans mayor dies, city issues statement

The City of New Orleans issued a release announcing the death of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's husband.

The following statement was released on the passing of First Gentleman Jason Cantrell:

“It is with great sadness and heartache that we announce the passing of First Gentleman Jason Cantrell," said Director of Communications Gregory Joseph. "He was a devoted husband and father, as well as a dedicated public servant who valiantly served the residents of this city not only alongside Mayor Cantrell but also as an experienced family, civil and criminal attorney. First Gentleman Cantrell will forever be missed and cherished by his beloved family, the legal community and the entire City of New Orleans. May he rest in God's eternal peace. Our love and prayers remain with Mayor Cantrell, their daughter RayAnn and the entire Cantrell family. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this challenging time."

A cause of death has not been released at this time.

