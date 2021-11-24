Hurricane Ida Assistance Still Available as Deadline Nears

Survivors of Hurricane Ida still have one week left to apply for assistance from FEMA. The final deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 29.

FEMA assistance for individuals and families affected by Hurricane Ida can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Phone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Individuals can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply and meet with FEMA specialists in person. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit fema.gov/DRCLocator.

Nov. 29 is also the final deadline to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan.

SBA representatives are available at disaster recovery centers. Businesses and residents can also visit sba.gov/disasterassistance, call SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 (TTY) 800-877-8339, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information or to apply.

Anyone requiring a reasonable accommodation (ASL interpreting, Braille, Large print, etc.) may call 800-621-3362 to request assistance in advance or ask the recovery staff at the center for assistance. Applicants and staff in the recovery centers are required to follow CDC COVID-19 safety guidance.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.