Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Hurricane Ida affected Shell earnings, third quarter update shows

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy MGN Online
shell logo.PNG
Posted at 1:52 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 14:59:15-04

Hurricane Ida impacted petroleum giant, Shell, taking a earnings hit of around $400 million as a result of disruptions during one of Louisiana's costliest weather events.

The hurricane hit Louisiana's coast in late August, Shell said Ida has reduced oil production by around 90,000 barrels a day.

Actual Shell update for stockholders will be finalised by October 28, they say.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.