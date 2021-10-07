Hurricane Ida affected Shell earnings, third quarter update shows

Hurricane Ida impacted petroleum giant, Shell, taking a earnings hit of around $400 million as a result of disruptions during one of Louisiana's costliest weather events.

The hurricane hit Louisiana's coast in late August, Shell said Ida has reduced oil production by around 90,000 barrels a day.

Actual Shell update for stockholders will be finalised by October 28, they say.

