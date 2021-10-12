Hunters can now tag, validate deer and turkey directly from smartphone

Hunters can now validate their deer or turkey harvests directly from their smartphone via text immediately after the animal is harvested, as an alternate to using physical tags.

To use the new feature, log into your account at louisianaoutdoors.com then click 'E-tag/Text-to-Tag' to enroll in electronic text-to-tag.

Steps for tagging and validating your harvest via your smartphone can be found here; the steps vary for turkey and deer.

As long as you complete the electronic tag before moving the animal, you do not have to attach a physical tag, LDWF says. You must have a physical copy or a picture of your harvest tags on your smartphone to use the feature.

If there's no cell signal, hunters can still use traditional paper tags and validate them via phone at 225-267-9998 or online within 72 hours of harvest. If you're using paper tags, LDWF recommends using snack-size zip-top bags and zip-ties to secure the paper tag to the animal or attaching the paper tag to the animal and then covering the tag in packing tape.

