Watch Now
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Human remains discovered in Vinton

Police lights
Scripps News
Lights on a police car.
Police lights
Posted

VINTON, La. — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) deputies are investigating the discovery of human remains Monday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Highway 90 West in Vinton about suspicious circumstances, according to a spokesperson for CPSO.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that the caller had located what is believed to be human remains in a wooded area off the roadway.

Detectives and the forensic investigation unit are currently on scene processing the area.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office will be taking possession of the remains, which will be sent for further testing and identification.

The Vinton Police Department is also on scene, assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.