Human remains discovered in Vinton

VINTON, La. — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) deputies are investigating the discovery of human remains Monday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Highway 90 West in Vinton about suspicious circumstances, according to a spokesperson for CPSO.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that the caller had located what is believed to be human remains in a wooded area off the roadway.

Detectives and the forensic investigation unit are currently on scene processing the area.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office will be taking possession of the remains, which will be sent for further testing and identification.

The Vinton Police Department is also on scene, assisting in the investigation.