Human Jukebox version of "Easy on Me" catches the eye of Adele herself

Yesterday, Southern University's Human Jukebox performed Adele's new song during the Bayou Classic, and a video of it caught the eye of the artist herself.

The song, "Easy on Me," is from Adele's much-anticipated album, "30," and was in the top 10 of 36 countries, including the UK and the US.

Just a few hours after the video was posted, Adele's Twitter account retweeted it, with a heart-eyes emoji comment.

Here's the Southern University tweet of the performance:

And here's the response from the lady herself: