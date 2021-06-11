HUD awards $7.6M for Emergency Housing Vouchers in Louisiana

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday that $7.6 million in American Rescue Plan Funds have been awarded to Louisiana for Emergency Housing Vouchers.

The vouchers are used by public housing authorities to help individuals and families experiencing homeless or who are at risk of homelessness.

A total of $7,651,392 has been awarded to Louisiana for use at 20 public housing authorities administering the Housing Choice Voucher Program. 616 vouchers will be funded from the award.

"Addressing our nation's homelessness crisis is a top priority for HUD," said HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge in a press release. "With COVID-19 still a threat and with the sweltering summer months just around the corner, the $1.1 billion we are announcing today comes at a critical time in our efforts to get people experiencing homelessness off the streets and into safe, stable homes. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, communities now have the robust resources they need to make significant progress toward ending homelessness."

HUD says that nationwide $1.1 billion in emergency housing vouchers have been awarded and is part of the $5 billion allocated to HUD by the American Rescue Plan for housing assistance.

Vouchers are provided to communities that HUD has identified as having the greatest need for EHVs and where local housing authorities have demonstrated capacity to administer assistance.

Public Housing Authorities were notified in May of their EHV eligibility.

HUD says that EHV funding gives communities significant resources to assist individuals and families who are homeless; at risk of homelessness; fleeing, or attempting to flee, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking; or recently homeless. EHVs help individuals and families find housing and remain stably housed long-term.

The $1.1 billion in EHVs will cover the cost of vouchers and related administrative costs, including up-front costs needed to stand up the program, for an initial 18-month period. Thereafter, HUD says it will provide annual funding to cover the cost of renewals in 12-month increments through September 30, 2030 or until the $5 billion ARP allocation runs out, whichever comes first.

HUD has allocated $10 billion in American Rescue Plan homelessness assistance: In addition to the $5 billion for EHVs, HUD allocated $5 billion through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program to increase affordable housing to address homelessness.

