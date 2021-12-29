How to recycle Christmas lights in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Now is the time many in Lafayette are undecorating their Christmas tree.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Environmental Quality Division is accepting old Christmas lights for recycling the seasonal ornaments.

LCG says thhe wire and plastic will be recycled to make new products.

Their Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret says, “We are very happy to partner with EMR Southern Recycling to offer this disposal option for Christmas lights. Not only can new products be made from these materials but this program keeps them out of landfills.”

Lights can be dropped off in a recycling bin in the Robicheaux Recreation Center parking lot located at 1919 Eraste Landry Road in Lafayette. The bin will be available to residents through January.

LDH wants residents to remember, "Christmas lights DO NOT go into your curbside recycling bin and can only be recycled through EMR Southern Recycling. When dropping off at the Robicheaux Center, please avoid packaging, plastic, and Styrofoam."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel