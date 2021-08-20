How continued stress can take a toll on mental health

This past year has taken a toll on the mental health of so many.

According to Mental Health of America, 57 percent of adults struggle with mental health issues and do not receive treatment.

That number is even higher in Louisiana at 62 percent. Just over half of all young adults fall in that category.

Brandi Leblanc, a licensed professional counselor, says how you feel often depends on your thoughts.

"I'd like to encourage and educate people that our feelings come from the way that we're thinking about things," she says. "So there's a chain reaction between our thoughts, feelings and behaviors."

Leblanc says taking in positivity is vital to your mental health,

"What you're putting into your mind is super crucial always but especially when there's so much extra chaos and stressors that you're having to learn to navigate through in all areas."

Finding ways to relieve stress is important even if that means trying something new.

Jessica Gibson of Good Wolf Power Yoga says yoga is a great way to control our thoughts in the moment.

"It allows us to focus on something specific that maybe I do have control over at the moment because there are so many things going on that are beyond our control," she says. "The illnesses and the way that we're responding to that. We don't have control over some of these things. and so if I can then focus on what I actually have control over. On my yoga mat, that's a great place for me to practice.”

Leblanc encourages those who have mental health concerns to check with their doctor and insurance provider for assistance.

