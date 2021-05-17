Houma woman arrested for human trafficking, computer-aided solicitation of a minor

A Houma woman has been arrested after police say she impersonated a teenage girl and allegedly forced the teen into having sex with teenage boys.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says that 39-year-old Angela Lirette was arrested on May 13 following an investigation into the claims that Lirette was pretending to be a teenage girl on social media.

Soignet says that detectives learned that Lirette had allegedly created a profile to make contact with several teenage boys while impersonating a teenage girl.

During conversations with the boys, Soignet says Lirette shared nude photos of the girl she was impersonating and scheduled dates for the boys to meet up with the girl.

Lirette then allegedly forced the girl to have sex with the boys during those dates.

Lirette is also accused of having had a sexual relationship with one of the teenage boys.

Following the investigation, Lirette was contacted and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office for questioning.

She was arrested and booked into the parish criminal justice complex on charges of Human trafficking, Online Impersonating, Indecent behavior with a juvenile, Cruelty to juvenile second degree, Pornography involving juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a minor.

She remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

The case remains under investigation and more charges are subject to follow. Anyone with information is asked to call Terrebonne Parish detectives at (985)876-2500.

