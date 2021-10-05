Houma police investigate officer-involved shooting

Houma Police are investigating a shooting that involved a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's deputy.

Shane E. Hartman of Cleveland, Tennessee, died in the incident. He was living in a New Iberia hotel.

The incident began at a business on Tunnel Boulevard, when deputies were called about a man at a business waving a knife. Deputies found Hartman there, allegedly disarmed him and had him checked out by medical personnel. He was released, but then later deputies were called to the area again, because Hartman allegedly was impeding traffic.

This time, Hartman asked for a ride so the deputies took him to the area of Canal and Bond streets, which is in the city limits. When they arrived, though, Hartman allegedly refused to get out of the patrol car. There was a struggle, and during the struggle deputies allege that Hartman took the deputy's taser. Another struggle began, and this time shots were fired and Hartman was wounded, and a deputy was wounded in the hand.

Both were transported for treatment. Hartman died. The deputy's injury was described as moderate by police.

The sheriff's office requested that the Houma Police Department investigate the shooting. That investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.