Houma mom faces 'worst nightmare,' her missing son is dead

A Houma mother is facing her worst nightmare after spending months looking for her missing young adult son.

Austen Fanguy, 23, was last seen on November 19 around noon at his employer, Target Temp in Houma.

His mom Ashly Fanguy announced on social media yesterday that she is now living her worst nightmare, her son is dead.

She shares,

"A mother’s worst nightmare….Having to file a missing person’s report on your son is an extremely hard thing to do and no mom should ever have to go through it. Through the constant handing out of fliers, driving through every neighborhood, and following every lead. It is with a heavy heart for us to share the news that Austen is no longer with us. We would like to thank everyone that has assisted in every way that you have. The actions and Prayers have all been greatly appreciated. As a family, we would like to request privacy during this time as we try to make sense of things and prepare for his memorial service."

Austen's memorial service will be held Saturday Jan. 8 at Living Word Church with visitation from 1 PM to 3 PM and service starting at 3 P.M.

Ashly says it is casual dress and in lieu of flowers, they are asking for donations to go a gofundme for her grandkids.

Austen leaves behind two kids, Katherine and Oliver.

