Houma man missing, has contacts in Lafayette

A Houma man is missing and his mother is asking for the public's assistance in locating him.

Austen Fanguy,23, was last seen on November 19 around noon at his employer, Target Temp in Houma.

His mom, Ashly Fanguy, tells KATC that Austen knows people that lives in Lafayette.

Her last contact with her son was right before lunch time on that Friday he disappeared.

Austen has brown eyes, brown hair, is 6'1, and weights 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing black camouflage pants, white shoes, and a hoodie.

His tattoos are: a smiley face and Trombone Shorty on his left leg, roman numerals on the outside of his right forearm, a house on his stomach with an "H" with a star, and the Virgin Mary with roses on the inside of his left forearm.

They say Austen was carrying a white polo bag with a white polar bear and his name monogrammed on the bag.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating any leads. If the public has any information, they ask for those with leads to contact 985-876-2500 with the case number: SO-21111497.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel