Hot foods waiver issued for SNAP

Because of Tropical Storm Arthur, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a temporary waiver to allow SNAP recipients to buy hot foods.

As of July 15, participants can use their SNAP benefits to buy hot foods - and this waiver will last through August 13, 2026. We asked, and they said that this applies to all Louisiana SNAP holders, statewide.

Under normal circumstances, hot foods cannot be bought using SNAP benefits. SNAP authorized retailers have been notified of the approval.

A release states that USDA’s Food and Nutrition Administration is ready to consider additional waivers that may be needed to help program participants who have lost food due to the disaster and to simplify the application process for affected households, upon request from the Louisiana Department of Health