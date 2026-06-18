Homes damaged; possible tornado in Houma

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - More than a dozen homes were damaged after a possible tornado struck a Houma neighborhood early Thursday morning, leaving residents to assess widespread destruction.

Damage was concentrated along Evelyn Road near Grand Caillou Road, where roofs caved in and debris scattered across the street. At least three storefronts in a nearby shopping area also sustained damage.

Deanna Boudreaux White said she was in bed when the storm hit.

“It sounds like a bomb,” she said. “Then it sound like a train.”

Three months after moving back

Boudreaux White had moved back into her home three months ago after it was remodeled following Hurricane Ida.

“I was coming home after all these years,” she said. “This is worse than Ida. It hit worse than Ida. My roof is like a V and it’s collapsing. The ceiling is collapsing.”

She said the storm brought heavy water in two to three minutes.

“I knew it was going to have bad weather, but not that bad,” Boudreaux White said. “It’s like I’m in the daze. It’s like I know it happened, but it didn’t happen. It’s just like it’s a dream. I want to wake up.”

Widespread damage along street

Damage extended down Evelyn Road, with residents standing on roofs to assess the destruction. Debris, including unidentified metal objects, was found scattered across yards.

At least one home had its brick exterior torn away.

The National Weather Service will survey the damage to determine if a tornado touched down and assign a rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale.