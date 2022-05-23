Deputies: House moved illegally, causing damage and power outages

Two men were arrested Sunday, accused of illegally moving a house, causing damage and knocking out power - and then just walking away.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to Berard Road in Loreauville at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found an abandoned truck, trailer and house blocking the 400 block of the road.

Deputies say they told the homeowner he needed proper permits to move the house, but they say he ignored them and tried to move the house anyway.

When they arrived on the scene Sunday morning, they found damage to mailboxes, road signs and trees along Coteau Holmes Road, and power lines and poles had been hit - leaving almost 700 CLECO customers in the dark for several hours.

Tony Domingue, 46, and Nico Comeaux, 32, were each booked with violating parish ordinances, obstruction of highway commerce and criminal damage to property.

Domingue is person deputies say they had spoken with repeatedly, telling him he needed proper permits to move the house.

Deputies say additional charges are pending. Both men remained in the Iberia Parish jail Monday in lieu of $125,000 bond.