Home fire safety urged as temperatures drop

As Louisiana prepares for the strongest cold front of the fall season, the Office of State Fire Marshal is reminding residents to practice safe home heating habits. Department of Public Safety Principal Assistant, Chief Bryan J. Adams is emphasizing the importance of fire prevention during the colder months.

“Winter is traditionally the busiest time of year for home fires, and tragically, when we experience the highest number of fire-related deaths,” said Chief Adams. “Every family needs to be aware of the potential fire hazards associated with home heating and take steps to prevent them.”

To date, 69 people have died in 51 residential fires in Louisiana this year. That’s 15 more than the same time last year.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following home heating safety reminders:



Keep space heaters at least 3 to 5 feet away from flammable materials such as blankets, curtains, and furniture.

Plug space heaters directly into wall outlets rather than using extension cords or power strips, which can overheat and cause fires.

Never leave candles, open flames, or propane heaters unattended, and do not use them while sleeping.

Chief Adams also reminds residents that working smoke alarms save lives.

“If a fire does occur, having functioning smoke alarms can mean the difference between life and death,” Adams said.

Residents who need assistance obtaining smoke alarms can take advantage of Operation Save-A-Life, a free program offering smoke alarms and installation across Louisiana.

To learn more or to request a free smoke alarm installation, visit lasfm.org [lasfm.org] [lasfm.org] or contact your local fire department.