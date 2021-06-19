Hola Nola 'overwhelmed' by support after fire that raged 20+ hours

Hola Nola Foods said in a statement Friday the company is "overwhelmed and humbled" by the outpouring of support following a fire at its facility in Geismar that raged for more than 20 hours.

No one was injured in the fire, which was first reported in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 15. More than 100 volunteer, paid, and industrial firefighters responded to the blaze from numerous agencies, including City of Gonzales Fire, Acadian Ambulance, and Louisiana State Police. Hola Nola said it was "in awe" of the response, adding, "It is organizations like these and their folks that help form the bedrock of our society. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!"

The company produces tortillas, chips, popcorn, dips, and seasoning that are sold in several stores in Acadiana, and the company said many people have already reached out asking how to help and when those products will be available again.

"We are working closely with local authorities, contractors, and our insurance carrier. We will pause and take a few days to cry, question, ponder, and pray. Then with whatever fruit that bears, we will come up with our comeback plan. We might be knocked down but we for sure are not knocked out," the company said.

The company's full statement is embedded below.

