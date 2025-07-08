High-speed chase ends in crash on I-10

Baton Rouge - At approximately 12:15 p.m. on July 7, 2025, Troopers with Louisiana State Police were notified of a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Express van and officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department. Troopers in the area responded to assist with the ongoing pursuit, and one Trooper ultimately became the lead unit.

Based on prior crashes that occurred and the dangerous driving behavior of the suspect, the Trooper determined that the fleeing vehicle posed an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the public and pursuing officers. To mitigate this threat, the Trooper utilized a pursuit termination technique, making intentional contact with the van as it traveled eastbound on Interstate 10. The van lost control and began to rotate.

The driver, a 41-year-old male, was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. He was initially unresponsive, and Troopers immediately rendered aid, including CPR, before he was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Another female passenger in the vehicle was also unrestrained and suffered minor injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Louisiana State Police will be charging the driver of the stolen Chevrolet with Aggravated Flight from an Officer. The Baton Rouge Police Department will be handling charges related to the initial reason for the traffic stop and pursuit in East Baton Rouge Parish. This remains an active investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives. Citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting File a Report [speed-online.dps.la.gov], or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.