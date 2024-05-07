High School students can pre-register to vote

Today is High School Senior Voter Registration Day in Louisiana, and Secretary of State Nancy Landry is encouraging all eligible high schoolers to either register or pre-register to vote.

Students who pre-register will be eligible to vote in the first election after their 18th birthday.

If you want to pre-register, you have several choices:

For 17-year-olds:

Register online here.

Go to your parish Registrar of Voters: Here's a list.

Go to your local office of the state Department of Motor Vehicles: Here's a list.

Fill out this form and mail it to your parish Registrar of Voters.

For 16-year-olds:

You must pre-register in person, either at your parish Registrar of Voters or local DMV.

To register to vote, you must:



be a U.S. citizen;

be 17 years old (16 years old if registering in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles), but must be 18 years old to vote;

not be under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony or, if under such an order not have been incarcerated pursuant to the order within the last five years and not be under an order of imprisonment related to a felony conviction for election fraud or any other election offense pursuant to La. R.S. 18:1461.2;

not be under a judgment of full interdiction for mental incompetence or partial interdiction with suspension of voting rights;

reside in the state and parish in which you seek to register; and

must be registered at least 20 days prior to an election if registering through GeauxVote Online Registration System with a Louisiana driver's license or Louisiana special ID card or 30 days prior to an election if registering in person or by mail to be eligible to vote in that particular election. If mailing in an application, the application or envelope must be postmarked 30 days prior to the first election in which you seek to vote.

