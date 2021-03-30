Higgins urges Edwards to use federal funding for infrastructure backlog

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins is urging Govenor John Bel Edwards to use federal funding from the recent COVID-19 stimulus package on infrastructure needs in the state.

Higgins sent a letter on Tuesday urging Edwards to utilize federal funding to address Louisiana's infrastructure backlog. According to Higgin's Office, the recent budget reconciliation package provides Louisiana with over $5 billion in federal funding which provides broad discretion on how funds can be spent.

Higgins makes note of several project in the state to which to invest, including the I-49 Connector project in Lafyaette. Others include the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles and the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge.

He says that supplying this funding to projects will add new jobs and industry growth.

The letter reads, in part, "We have an unprecedented opportunity to invest in the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles, the I-49 Connector in Lafayette, and the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge. The completion of essential I-10 corridor infrastructure is long overdue and would deliver a significant win for both Louisiana and the nation."

It continues, "All of these projects would provide tremendous economic benefits to South Louisiana, creating new jobs and supporting industry growth. Safe, modern, and reliable infrastructure is required for Louisiana to reach its full economic potential. We should capitalize on this moment and wisely invest these federal dollars into projects that promote future economic prosperity for Louisiana."

Read that full letter below:

------------------------------------------------------------

