Higgins calls upon USDA to initiate the purchase of wild-caught shrimp

Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) penned a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins requesting that the USDA initiate a purchase of wild-caught Gulf shrimp under Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act.

Rep. Higgins wrote, “I request that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) initiate the purchase of wild-caught Gulf shrimp under Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act, with priority for smaller-grade peeled undeveined product. This program has been successful since 2020, providing support to domestic fishermen who are facing difficulties due to imported seafood dumping and unfair trade practices.”

“Our domestic shrimpers face unrighteous competition from the billions of pounds of inferior, imported shrimp that cross our borders each year from nations such as India and Indonesia, which undercut U.S. producers. In fact, recent reports show the recall of potentially radioactive imported Indonesian shrimp across scores of U.S. states. Given these circumstances, I request that you continue the USDA Commodity Procurement program under Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act for the fiscal year of 2026,” Rep. Higgins continued.