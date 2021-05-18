Higgins asks President Biden for resources after severe weather, flooding in Louisiana

On Tuesday, May 18, Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) delivered an official letter to President Biden asking him to issue a supplemental disaster request following Monday’s severe weather.

“These new floods present new challenges to families that have still not recovered or been made whole from the 2020 hurricanes. As these communities continue to rebuild and recover, they will need continued assistance from the federal government,” wrote Congressman Higgins. “Congress and the federal government have worked together to provide resources to support housing and rental assistance, utility repairs, debris removal, hazard mitigation, and many other disaster response costs.”

The letter asks Biden to expedite the request to Congress for a disaster supplement to provide the region with specific funding for Disaster Recovery Grants and additional funds for mitigation efforts.

“While these efforts help address Southwest Louisiana's immediate needs, there is a need for long-term recovery resources for the region, especially in light of this latest major rain flooding event. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards wrote to you in January 2021 with a request for additional funding for hurricane recovery and mitigation efforts, which my office supports,” the letter continues. “For nine months, the Louisiana delegation has been working to build support in Congress for supplemental disaster relief. As you know, supplemental disaster relief programs greatly streamline direct access to recovery monies for local governments, small businesses, and individuals."

The full letter is available here.

