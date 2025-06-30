Here we go again - scam text resurfaces

Somebody must be falling for it, or they wouldn't keep using it: A scan text has resurfaced.

Louisiana State Police, the governor and law enforcement across the state are sharing posts about the scam, which has been around for years now.

It's a text you receive, saying you still owe the state money for an outstanding traffic ticket. You're given a suspicious link to tap to pay it off.

It's a fake: The state Department of Motor Vehicles does not use texts to collect outstanding fees.

Here's the post:

And here's a page from AARP with a lot of good advice you can use to protect yourself from scams; there's even a number to call for help - and you don't have to be a member:

https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/about-fraud-watch-network/