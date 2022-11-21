Watch Now
Help needed locating missing Lake Charles woman

Posted at 5:42 AM, Nov 21, 2022
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 32-year-old Stephany Fong.

Fong was last seen on November 19, 2022, leaving Wagin Cajun in Sulphur around 5:00 am. She was seen traveling northbound on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, driving her vehicle, a white 2014 Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV.

Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being. If anyone sees Fong or her vehicle or knows of her whereabouts, contact CPSO at 337-491-3605.

