Help is available for veterans affected by Hurricane Francine

State officials are encouraging any veterans affected by Hurricane Francine to apply for help through the Military Family Assistance Fund.

The MFA Fund provides financial assistance to eligible veterans and members of the Louisiana National Guard or Reserves, said Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Charlton Meginley, Col (Ret), USAF.

Veterans can get help in an amount up to $10,000 for a need-based claim in a 12-month period.

“As Louisianians, we live with an annual anticipation of hurricane season, and Hurricane Francine will join the long list of storms that have impacted our residents,” said Secretary Meginley. “At LDVA, we stand ready to assist eligible veterans affected by Francine through our Military Family Assistance Fund to help them recover from the storm.”

A veteran of the Armed Forces who received a discharge of honorable or under honorable conditions, or a current member of LANG or Reserves in good standing with their unit, who are current Louisiana residents are eligible to receive assistance. The MFA Fund traditionally pays for housing, utilities, some medical services and other essential expenses creating a financial hardship for the veteran or LANG or Reserves service member; however, the fund can cover other storm-related expenses, too.

A veteran or current member of LANG or Reserves can visit bit.ly/mfafapply to submit an online application, or to print and complete a fillable PDF application to be submitted via email at holly.talley@la.gov; fax at 225.219.5590; or mail to Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, ATTN: MFA Administrator, PO Box 94095, Baton Rouge, LA 70804-9095. Applicants may also request an application be sent to them by mail by calling 225.219.3700 or emailing the address listed above.

Since 2005, more than $1.8 million have been awarded to veterans and LANG or Reserve service members through the MFA Fund. The fund is supported by private donations, and there are multiple ways to make a donation including:

· Online at https://www.la.egov.com/dva/mfadonations/ [la.egov.com]

· By mail to the address listed above

· On your individual or corporate Louisiana tax return

· When applying for any class of license at the Office of Motor Vehicles

· When purchasing Support Our Veterans and Support Our Troops license plates at the Office of Motor Vehicles

