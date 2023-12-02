Heat, drought cost Louisiana agriculture $1.69 billion

This past summer's brutal heat, along with the drought that accompanied it, cost Louisiana agriculture about $1.69 billion, LSU researchers say.

Experts at the LSU AgCenter examined the impact of the weather on Louisiana's agriculture industry, and prepared a detailed report with preliminary estimates of the losses. You can read it for yourself by scrolling down.

"The 2023 growing and production season will likely go down as one of the driest and hottest seasons ever experienced. Unlike past natural disasters which impacted only portions of the state for short periods of time, drought conditions coupled with record high temperatures persisted statewide throughout most of the 2023 production season," the report states. "Given the length and widespread nature of these impacts, nearly every agricultural commodity and nearly every location within the state had to deal with some level of stress and negative impact in 2023. In addition, the extreme drought conditions also spurred wildfires that significantly damaged timber along with impacting timber growth and seedling development."

LSU researchers estimated that the total economic impact because of the drought and heat is about $1.69 billion, with almost half of that total, 49.5 percent or $836.5 million, in plant enterprises - like row crops, fruit, nuts, and vegetables.

The losses came in the form of failed crops, reduced yield, reduced quality and the inability of farmers to plant. In the case of sugarcane, lower planting ratios translated into more acres being used for seed vs. sugar or molasses production. Other impacts included increased production cost because of necessary irrigation.

The report found the soybean and sugarcane industries were hit the hardest, with losses estimated at $322 million for soybeans and $273 million for sugarcane.

Researchers found that the impact to livestock and hay production took up another 23 percent of the total losses, or about $389 million, with losses attributed to animal deaths, forced liquidation, reduced sale weights, lost pregnancies and reduction in dairy cattle milk production. Feed costs also increased, because there was less grass for the cows to graze on. Within this category, the biggest losers were the beef cattle industry, with an estimated $217 million loss, and hay production, with losses estimated at $151 million.

The losses to the state's forestry industry are estimated at $324 million, which translates to about 19 percent of the total losses. These losses are attributed to reduced timber value, reduced timber growth and volume, and damage to timber by wildfires. There also were increased costs related to necessary replanting of seedlings. The report estimates that timber value was reduced by about $249 million and wildfire damage to timber cost another $71 million.

The damage to the crawfish industry is estimated at $139 million. The report acknowledges that the production and harvest season for the crustaceans has just begun, but predicts that known issues with water and high salt levels are expected to limit the number of acres to be harvested.

"In addition, research, along with historic experiences and knowledge, shows a high correlation between drought and extreme temperatures to reduced crawfish production. Expectations of reductions in both the number and size of crawfish harvested would result in lower revenue while increased irrigation demands have and will continue to result in higher production costs," the report states.

Here's the full report: