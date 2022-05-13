Hearing starts this morning over immigration rule dispute

Attorneys general from across the country, as well as federal attorneys presenting agencies like the CDC, are in court in Lafayette today to argue a dispute over a COVID rule that is ending next week.

At issue is a rule instituted by the Trump Administration using the COVID health emergency to limit immigration into the U.S., including that by people seeking asylum. After a study of current COVID numbers, the Centers for Disease Control issued a recommendation that the rule end, and the Biden Administration set May 23 as the expiration date.

Republican Attorneys General, including Louisiana's Jeff Landry, filed suit to halt the Biden Administration's action, and have obtained a temporary restraining order to stop the lifting of the rule. Today, they will argue - with Biden Administration attorneys, CDC attorneys and immigration rights attorneys - before a federal judge regarding a permanent hold on the Biden Administration's Order.

To read the detailed story that our media partners at The Advocate posted about this, click here.

The hearing itself starts at 10 a.m.

But earlier today, Landry's staff set up a podium in the park across the street from the federal courthouse to hold a press conference on the case.

We will update this story as we have more information.