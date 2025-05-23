Headed to the beach? Check for bacteria advisories here

Summer has arrived, and so have advisories about the water quality at the beach.
In Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health Beach Monitoring Program tests water at 23 beach sites along the Louisiana coast to determine whether the water quality meets federal criteria.
Water samples are collected weekly during Louisiana's beach season between the months of May and October.
LDH analyzes the beach water for enterococci bacteria. These bacteria represent those commonly found in sewage pollution, and which could cause disease, infections or rashes.
Louisiana's beaches were tested this week, and much of the locations were found to have bacteria levels that required an advisory. As of Friday, May 23, several Louisiana sites - including Cypremort Point State Park Beach and Holly Beach - had advisories.
Here's the info from the LDH website as of May 23. If you need to check on a later date, click here.
|Constance Beach
|05/20/2025
|Advisory
|Cypremort Point State Park Beach
|05/20/2025
|Advisory
|Long (Dung) Beach
|05/20/2025
|Advisory
|Elmer's Island Beach
|05/19/2025
|No Advisory
|Fontainebleau State Park Beach
|05/19/2025
|Advisory
|Gulf Breeze Beach
|05/20/2025
|Advisory
|Grand Isle Beach Site #1
|05/19/2025
|No Advisory
|Grand Isle Beach Site #2
|05/19/2025
|No Advisory
|Grand Isle Beach Site #3
|05/19/2025
|No Advisory
|Grand Isle State Park Site #1
|05/19/2025
|No Advisory
|Grand Isle State Park Site #2
|05/19/2025
|No Advisory
|Grand Isle State Park Site #3
|05/19/2025
|No Advisory
|Grand Isle State Park Site #4
|05/19/2025
|No Advisory
|Holly Beach Site #1
|05/20/2025
|Advisory
|Holly Beach Site #2
|05/20/2025
|Advisory
|Holly Beach Site #3
|05/20/2025
|Advisory
|Holly Beach Site #4
|05/20/2025
|Advisory
|Holly Beach Site #5
|05/20/2025
|Advisory
|Holly Beach Site #6
|05/20/2025
|Advisory
|Lake Charles North Beach
|05/20/2025
|No Advisory
|Lake Charles South Beach
|CLOSED
|CLOSED TO RECREATIONAL USE
BY CALCASIEU PARISH
|Little Florida Beach
|05/20/2025
|Advisory
|Martin (Mae's) Beach
|05/20/2025
|Advisory
|Rutherford Beach
|05/20/2025
|Advisory
If Biloxi is more your style, the Mississippi Beach Monitoring Program isn't reporting any advisories as of Friday, May 23. But you can check the map here.
If you prefer the beaches in Gulf Shores, Dauphin Island or Fort Morgan, you can check the latest test results here; there are no advisories at the public beach in Gulf Shores, on Dauphin Island or Fort Morgan as of Friday, May 23.
Or, if you like Florida beaches best, you can check the test results here.