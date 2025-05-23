Watch Now
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Headed to the beach? Check for bacteria advisories here

Beach
Bo Evans
Beach
Posted

Summer has arrived, and so have advisories about the water quality at the beach.

In Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health Beach Monitoring Program tests water at 23 beach sites along the Louisiana coast to determine whether the water quality meets federal criteria.

Water samples are collected weekly during Louisiana's beach season between the months of May and October.

LDH analyzes the beach water for enterococci bacteria. These bacteria represent those commonly found in sewage pollution, and which could cause disease, infections or rashes.

Louisiana's beaches were tested this week, and much of the locations were found to have bacteria levels that required an advisory. As of Friday, May 23, several Louisiana sites - including Cypremort Point State Park Beach and Holly Beach - had advisories.

Here's the info from the LDH website as of May 23. If you need to check on a later date, click here.

Constance Beach05/20/2025Advisory
Cypremort Point State Park Beach05/20/2025Advisory
Long (Dung) Beach05/20/2025Advisory
Elmer's Island Beach05/19/2025No Advisory
Fontainebleau State Park Beach05/19/2025Advisory
Gulf Breeze Beach05/20/2025Advisory
Grand Isle Beach Site #105/19/2025No Advisory
Grand Isle Beach Site #205/19/2025No Advisory
Grand Isle Beach Site #305/19/2025No Advisory
Grand Isle State Park Site #105/19/2025No Advisory
Grand Isle State Park Site #205/19/2025No Advisory
Grand Isle State Park Site #305/19/2025No Advisory
Grand Isle State Park Site #405/19/2025No Advisory
Holly Beach Site #105/20/2025Advisory
Holly Beach Site #205/20/2025Advisory
Holly Beach Site #305/20/2025Advisory
Holly Beach Site #405/20/2025Advisory
Holly Beach Site #505/20/2025Advisory
Holly Beach Site #605/20/2025Advisory
Lake Charles North Beach05/20/2025No Advisory
Lake Charles South BeachCLOSEDCLOSED TO RECREATIONAL USE
BY CALCASIEU PARISH
Little Florida Beach05/20/2025Advisory
Martin (Mae's) Beach05/20/2025Advisory
Rutherford Beach05/20/2025Advisory

If Biloxi is more your style, the Mississippi Beach Monitoring Program isn't reporting any advisories as of Friday, May 23. But you can check the map here.

If you prefer the beaches in Gulf Shores, Dauphin Island or Fort Morgan, you can check the latest test results here; there are no advisories at the public beach in Gulf Shores, on Dauphin Island or Fort Morgan as of Friday, May 23.

Or, if you like Florida beaches best, you can check the test results here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.