Headed to the beach? Check for bacteria advisories here

Summer has arrived, and so have advisories about the water quality at the beach.

In Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health Beach Monitoring Program tests water at 23 beach sites along the Louisiana coast to determine whether the water quality meets federal criteria.

Water samples are collected weekly during Louisiana's beach season between the months of May and October.

LDH analyzes the beach water for enterococci bacteria. These bacteria represent those commonly found in sewage pollution, and which could cause disease, infections or rashes.

Louisiana's beaches were tested this week, and much of the locations were found to have bacteria levels that required an advisory. As of Friday, May 23, several Louisiana sites - including Cypremort Point State Park Beach and Holly Beach - had advisories.

Here's the info from the LDH website as of May 23. If you need to check on a later date, click here.



Constance Beach 05/20/2025 Advisory Cypremort Point State Park Beach 05/20/2025 Advisory Long (Dung) Beach 05/20/2025 Advisory Elmer's Island Beach 05/19/2025 No Advisory Fontainebleau State Park Beach 05/19/2025 Advisory Gulf Breeze Beach 05/20/2025 Advisory Grand Isle Beach Site #1 05/19/2025 No Advisory Grand Isle Beach Site #2 05/19/2025 No Advisory Grand Isle Beach Site #3 05/19/2025 No Advisory Grand Isle State Park Site #1 05/19/2025 No Advisory Grand Isle State Park Site #2 05/19/2025 No Advisory Grand Isle State Park Site #3 05/19/2025 No Advisory Grand Isle State Park Site #4 05/19/2025 No Advisory Holly Beach Site #1 05/20/2025 Advisory Holly Beach Site #2 05/20/2025 Advisory Holly Beach Site #3 05/20/2025 Advisory Holly Beach Site #4 05/20/2025 Advisory Holly Beach Site #5 05/20/2025 Advisory Holly Beach Site #6 05/20/2025 Advisory Lake Charles North Beach 05/20/2025 No Advisory Lake Charles South Beach CLOSED CLOSED TO RECREATIONAL USE

BY CALCASIEU PARISH Little Florida Beach 05/20/2025 Advisory Martin (Mae's) Beach 05/20/2025 Advisory Rutherford Beach 05/20/2025 Advisory

If Biloxi is more your style, the Mississippi Beach Monitoring Program isn't reporting any advisories as of Friday, May 23. But you can check the map here.

If you prefer the beaches in Gulf Shores, Dauphin Island or Fort Morgan, you can check the latest test results here; there are no advisories at the public beach in Gulf Shores, on Dauphin Island or Fort Morgan as of Friday, May 23.

Or, if you like Florida beaches best, you can check the test results here.