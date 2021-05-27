Head found in Cameron Parish identified as San Antonio woman

A person's head found in Cameron Parish has been positively identified as belonging to a San Antonio, Texas woman.

The head which was found in March 2018, was located by Cameron Sheriff’s Office litter abatement team on Hwy.27 south of Hackberry and North of Holy Beach in the Sabine Refuge area.

They have identified the person as 58-year-old Sally Ann Hines of San Antonio. Detectives say they received a tip from a private citizen on May 20, 2021 of a missing person who looked like the computer produced picture of the head.

That missing person was Sally Ann Hines. Sally was reported missing in San Antonio on December 14, 2017. The identification was confirmed on Wednesday through dental records.

The sheriff's office says Hines' family has been notified.

In 2019, The Calcaiseu Parish Coroner's Office released a facial reconstruction done by LSUFaces Lab. They noted, that the woman, now identified as Hines, was determined to have died around six weeks prior to the discovery.

Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office

Sheriff Ron Johnson thanked Cameron Parish Coroner Doctor Kevin Dupke, Calcasieu Parish Coroners Office Dr. Welke and Charlie Hunter and all the staff, Cameron Parish detectives and the private citizen who choose to remain anonymous that went through many pictures until she found Hines

"Sally Hines would not have been identified if it wasn’t for this effort," he said.

