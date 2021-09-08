Hay heading to Plaquemines Parish to feed cattle stranded by Ida

Bales of hay are headed to Plaquemines Parish to help cattle and horses impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry says that the hay will be used to feed cattle and horses stranded following the storm.

LDAF says the delivery was made possible thanks to their partners at the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation, Louisiana Cattlemen's Association, the LSU AgCenter, Louisiana Veterinary Medical Association Equine Committee, Texas Equine Veterinary Association, Texas A&M Veterinary Association and The Foundation for the Horse.

See the Facebook post below:

