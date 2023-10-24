Governor John Bel Edwards signed a Proclamation declaring October 24 as Red Beans and Rice Day across Louisiana.

While this dish is hearty and delicious, there are health benefits. According to the American Heart Association, beans are high in minerals and fiber without the saturated fat found in some animal proteins.

Eating beans as part of a heart-healthy diet and lifestyle may help improve your blood cholesterol, a leading cause of heart disease. Adding beans to your diet may help keep you feeling full longer.

Below are a few other ways beans can be added to your diet:

Famously, the English eat beans on toast, and beans and rice is an everyday dish in many of the world’s cuisines.

Tuck beans into whole-grain tortillas or pita bread.

Add them to soups, salads, and pasta dishes.

Toss beans into sautéed veggies or mix them with cooked greens and garlic.

Make homemade hummus or bean dip to spread on sandwiches or dip with whole-grain crackers or veggie sticks.

Happy Red Beans and Rice Day Louisiana!