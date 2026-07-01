Hancock Whitney offers financial tips for hurricane season

With Tropical Storm Arthur already serving as an early-season reminder of the Gulf South's vulnerability to severe weather, Hancock Whitney is encouraging individuals, families and businesses to take proactive financial preparedness steps before the next storm develops.

"Preparing before a storm is on the horizon can help reduce stress and make recovery easier when unexpected events occur," said Larry Attenhofer, Hancock Whitney’s Lafayette Market President. "Taking a few simple financial preparedness steps today can help families and business owners protect what matters most and access the resources they need more quickly after a disaster."

Here are some steps the bank recommends folks follow to protect their finances in advance of storms and possible evacuations:

1. Digitize important documents

Create secure digital copies of insurance policies, identification, financial records and other critical paperwork.

2. Review insurance coverage

Understand deductibles, coverage limits and any potential gaps before a storm is in the forecast.

3. Document your property

Take current photos or videos of your home, vehicles and valuables to help support insurance claims if needed.

4. Build an emergency savings fund

Set aside funds to help cover deductibles, evacuation expenses, temporary lodging and other unexpected costs.

5. Keep cash accessible

Power outages and system disruptions can affect access to electronic payments and ATMs following a storm.

6. Enroll in digital banking services

Ensure you can access accounts, transfer funds and deposit checks through online and mobile banking platforms.

7. Create an emergency contact directory

Compile important phone numbers for insurance providers, financial institutions, utility companies, healthcare providers and family members.

8. Stay informed through trusted sources

Follow local emergency officials, weather agencies and your financial institution for real-time updates before, during and after severe weather events.

Additional hurricane preparedness resources are available through Hancock Whitney's Be Prepared initiative.