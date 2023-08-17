Gulf of Mexico waters are the hottest on record

Record-high temperatures have been observed in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, as reported by the Washington Post.

The finding coincides with coastal regions experiencing the same scorching heat wave that much of the nation is currently facing this summer.

While this heat wave raises concerns nationwide, its impact is particularly worrisome in the Gulf area. This heightened concern is due to the fact that the region is entering the peak of hurricane season, and elevated water temperatures can amplify the strength of hurricanes and tropical storms, forecasters say.

Experts are already predicting a busier-than-normal hurricane season.

The intense heat is spreading across the Gulf Coast, with both Houston and New Orleans recording their hottest periods on record last week.