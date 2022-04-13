Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Group: Feds hid plans to weaken whooping crane protection

whooping crane ap.jpeg
Associated Press
FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, a whooping crane, a critically endangered species, flies away from its nest with eggs, in a crawfish pond in St. Landry Parish, La. There&#39;s a $5,000 reward for information about whoever shot and killed an endangered whooping crane in southwest Louisiana in November 2019. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement spokesman Adam Einck says the crane&#39;s body was found Nov. 15 in a rice and crawfish field in the town of Elton in Jefferson Davis Parish. A necropsy determined that it had been a shot and killed a day or two earlier. Einck says there&#39;s also still a $6,000 reward out for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever shot a whooping crane in Acadia Parish in November 2018.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
whooping crane ap.jpeg
Posted at 1:25 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 14:25:10-04

An environmental group says the Biden administration has made secret plans to weaken protection for the world's rarest crane.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it has not decided whether to propose reclassifying whooping cranes from endangered to threatened.

The Center for Biological Diversity says documents obtained through open records requests show that agency officials "seem to have been deliberately misleading the public” about their plans.

Those documents include a draft press release about a proposal to change the only natural flock's status from endangered to threatened.

There are about 500 birds in that flock and a total of about 150 in two flocks authorities are trying to establish

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.