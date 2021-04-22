Graphic video: Tasing of handcuffed man caught on body cam

Bodycam footage shows a Port Allen police officer repeatedly tase a 67-year-old handcuffed man.

A 45 minute video was obtained by WAFB shows the moment of the encounter. We have a clip from that video.

The incident happened on March 29 as Port Allen Police Officer Nolan Dehon III was detaining a man, according to a report.

Police responded after receiving a call about a man breaking windows at a house on Avenue C, according to The Advocate.

Izell Richardson Jr. broke a window in his own home after losing his keys.

Richardson surrendered to officers upon their arrival, police say. The report states that after bringing the man to a police unit, other officers heard him call for help moments later.

"Scream again, go ahead, scream," Dehon said before pressing his Taser into Richardson's body and pressing it twice in 10 seconds while the man sat in the police unit. He then told the Richardson "You understand me" before shutting the door. Read more from The Advocate here.

Dehon was issued a summons for malfeasance in office and aggravated battery.

The Port Allen council delayed a hearing last week to decide the officer's fate. Dehon continues to be on unpaid leave from the department.

Read more from WAFB.

