Grants awarded to help arts and culture entities rebound

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities has awarded 39 Rebirth Grants and Rebirth Festival Grants to organizations statewide, and several Acadiana groups were winners.

The recipients included museums, archives, festivals, universities and other non-profit organizations, in support of humanities programs. With a total of $256,304 awarded, the projects are based in 15 different parishes, and several programs have a statewide focus.

Now in its eighth year, the Rebirth Grants program supports projects that provide access to the humanities to Louisiana residents. Eligible projects include public humanities programs; documentary photography, radio and digital humanities projects and humanities-based educational initiatives. In October, thanks to funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities made available through the American Rescue Plan Act and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) initiative, the LEH awarded 30 Rebirth Grants in 13 parishes for a combined total of $194,254.

“Louisiana’s humanities institutions and programs are absolutely vital to our unique way of life. With these grants, our communities will have critical support to continue to preserve and present our culture locally, nationally and globally.” said Miranda Restovic, the LEH’s president and executive director.

This year, the LEH was also able to award an additional 9 Rebirth Festival Grants in support of Louisiana’s nonprofit festival organizations whose programming includes a humanities focus. Made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities, festivals in 8 parishes received Rebirth Festival Grants totaling $62,050.

The LEH received 67 applications for the 2021 Rebirth and Rebirth Festival Grant opportunities, and two review committees of scholars, public humanities professionals, LEH board members and staff selected the 39 projects and organizations for support. The types of funded projects include digital humanities and oral history initiatives, symposia, podcasts, festivals, exhibitions, publications and more, exploring topics as varied as Native American basketry, the Philippine experience in Louisiana and Shreveport’s early Jewish history.

“We are tremendously excited to help support our partners across the state deliver a diverse, thought-provoking lineup of humanities programs to their communities,” said Chris Robert, director of grants and assistant media editor at the LEH.

Here's the full list of recipients, with Acadiana recipients in bold.

2021 Rebirth Grants

Acadiana Center for the Arts

Community Engagement for Eugene J. Martin: Heterochronic Collages Exhibition

Lafayette Parish

$7,000

Amistad Research Center at Tulane University

Liberation, Reconciliation, and Healing: A Multidisciplinary Project by New Orleans Airlift, Amistad Research Center, Third Eye Theater, and Titos Sompa

Orleans Parish

$7,000

Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

Louisiana-Based Film Digitization Project

Ouachita Parish

$7,000

Center for Louisiana Studies, UL Lafayette

GIS Mapping for Center for Louisiana Studies Archival Holdings

Lafayette Parish

$6,850

The Ethel and Herman Midlo Center for New Orleans Studies, University of New Orleans

A Conversation with Historian and Activist Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, PhD

Orleans Parish

$6,000

Friends of Beauregard-Keyes House

Beauregard-Keyes House Research Initiative

Orleans Parish

$7,000

Grambling State University

Voices of Grambling: GSU’s 125th Anniversary Podcast

Lincoln Parish

$4,000

The Iberia African American Historical Society

Queen Mother Moore Legacy Symposium Celebration

Iberia Parish

$6,921

Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, Inc.

Full Steam Ahead: James Rumsey: Man and Myths

St. Tammany Parish

$7,000

Louisiana Art & Science Museum

Our Louisiana: 60 Years of Collecting at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum Exhibition Catalog

East Baton Rouge Parish

$7,000

Louisiana Association of Museums

LAMcon 2022 Speaker Series

East Baton Rouge Parish

$7,000

Louisiana Folklore Society

Bayou Culture Collaborative Gathering Series

Lafayette Parish

$7,000

Louisiana Library and Book Festival Foundation

Louisiana Book Festival Lecture Series

East Baton Rouge Parish

$7,000

Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum/Louisiana Museum Foundation

Heisman Memorial Trophy Exhibition

Natchitoches Parish

$7,000

The Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola Museum

In Pursuit of Equal Justice: Race and Criminal Justice in Louisiana Exhibition Development and Lecture Series

West Feliciana Parish

$7,000

Louisiana State University

Louisiana French Oral Histories: témoignages du passé, tremplins vers l’avenir

East Baton Rouge Parish

$7,000

Louisiana Trans Advocates

Mapping Trans Joy Oral History and Collaborative Mapping Project

East Baton Rouge Parish

$6,432

LSU Alexandria

Spreading the Leaves: Publication of Central Louisiana’s First Undergraduate Research Journal

Rapides Parish

$1,875

LSU Shreveport Foundation

Religious Dimensions: Jewish History of Early Shreveport Exhibition and Programming

Caddo Parish

$5,000

Newcomb Art Museum

Core Memory: Louisiana Native American Basketry Exhibition Brochure

Orleans Parish

$7,000

Nous Foundation, Inc.

Le Louisianais Exhibition

Orleans Parish

$7,000

Old State Capitol Foundation

Manufacturing Victory: The Arsenal of Democracy Exhibition

East Baton Rouge Parish

$4,050

One Book One New Orleans

2022 Book Distribution and Community Programming

Orleans Parish

$7,000

Operation Restoration

Louisiana Women’s Incarceration History Project

Orleans Parish

$7,000

Southern Food and Beverage Museum

The Philippine Experience in Louisiana Exhibition

Orleans Parish

$7,000

West Baton Rouge Historical Association dba West Baton Rouge Museum

The Trahan Gallery Exhibition

West Baton Rouge Parish

$7,000

Whitney Plantation

Tilling the Soil: Creating a Memorial to Our Ancestors Podcast

St. John the Baptist Parish

$6,400

The Woman’s Exchange d/b/a Hermann-Grima + Gallier Historic Houses

Gallier Gatherings Lecture Series

Orleans Parish

$6,746

WWNO New Orleans Public Radio

The Reading Life with Susan Larson, 2021–2022, on WWNO and WRKF

Orleans Parish

$7,000

Xavier University of Louisiana

African American Mardi Gras Maskers’ COVID Pandemic Experiences and Ideas about “the Good Life” Oral History, Public Program, and Digital Humanities Initiative

Orleans Parish

$6,980

2021 Rebirth Festival Grants

Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation

Backstage at the Blues Fest

East Baton Rouge Parish

$6,500

Friends of A Studio in the Woods

Humanities Programming at the 2021 and 2022 FORESTival: A Celebration of Art and Nature at A Studio in the Woods

Orleans Parish

$3,900

HARK

Vibrantly Marked: Clementine Hunter’s World

Caddo Parish

$7,500

Iberia Cultural Resources Association

Books Along the Teche Literary Festival

Iberia Parish

$4,500

Louisiana Military Museum

Louisiana Military Museum Veteran Heritage Festival

Vermilion Parish

$8,000

Rayne Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture

Rayne Frog Festival, 50th Anniversary

Acadia Parish

$10,500

Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival

Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival

Orleans Parish

$7,500

Vermilionville Living History Museum Foundation Inc

Culture Days at Vermilionville

Lafayette Parish

$5,650

West Baton Rouge Historical Association (dba West Baton Rouge Museum)

SugarFest 2022

West Baton Rouge Parish

$8,000