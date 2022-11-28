Grants available to stop smoking in small towns

A state project is looking to award $200,000 in grants to community organizations and rural health clinics to address tobacco use in Black rural communities.

Addressing Systemic Inequities to Reduce Tobacco (ASIRT), a program of Louisiana Public Health Institute is seeking to engage local community leaders, organizations, and residents in 10 Black, rural communities (Ferriday, Jonesville, Lake Providence, Tallulah, Bastrop, Delhi, Opelousas, Kentwood, St. Joseph, and Newellton) to work towards addressing systemic inequities that drive high rates of tobacco use.

Partnership grants up to $20,000 will be awarded to community-based organizations (CBOs). Rural health clinics (RHCs) and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs)in priority communities can receive up to $10,000.

According to a release, tobacco use causes chronic diseases that plague Black, rural communities. The stress of overt and systemic racism and other social inequities exacerbates high rates of tobacco use and health disparities in these communities. Policy changes at local, state, and organizational/institutional levels can impact health outcomes and decrease tobacco usage. Beyond decreasing tobacco use, Project ASIRT aims to support communities in improving the quality of life for their residents through capacity building and resources to achieve other goals unique to each community.

Grants will be used to address systemic inequities that contribute to high rates of tobacco use and other conditions in Black communities, increase the use of cessation programs for those who want to quit smoking, and create and promote prevention strategies for those who are not tobacco users.

Applicants committed to addressing complex social factors, including but not limited to transportation barriers, food insecurity, and digital inequities, within their communities to improve health disparities, are encouraged to apply.

Applications are live and can be found at LPHI.org/ASIRT [lphi.org].

Tentative timeline:



November 10, 2022: RFA Release Date - The RFA will be made available on the LPHI website

December 6, 2022: Online Informational Session; to register in advance for this meeting, click here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEkcOisrz0qHd0OZYBjS4fXvAfDVI1lstYh



December 21, 2022: Application Submission Deadline

January 25, 2023: Award Notification - Applicants will be notified of funding decisions via email

February 15, 2023: Contract Signing Deadline - Grant contracts must be signed and returned to LPHI by this date

March 1, 2023: Project Period Begins

The release states that the performance period may be adjusted/extended based on the needs of the project.

Project ASIRT is funded through a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation: Building Capacity to Reduce Tobacco Inequities in the South and Midwest.