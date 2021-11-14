Grant will fund post-Ida water quality study by Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tulane University has been awarded a grant to study how pollutants from Hurricane Ida flood waters may have affected south Louisiana ground water and water systems.

The university says in a news release that the National Science Foundation grant will fund work by a team that will collect water samples at more than 150 sites in Houma, LaPlace, Slidell and other areas at different time intervals during the next six months.

The goal is to gain a better understanding of the effects of extreme flooding on water quality.

Ida came ashore in south Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 29.

