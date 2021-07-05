Grandmother booked with obstruction after picking up grandson involved in St. Charles fatal crash

A 73-year-old woman was arrested Monday for obstruction in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash involving her grandson and a construction worker on the I-310 bridge in St. Charles Parish.

The crash occurred on January 14 on the Hale Boggs Bridge and claimed the life of 44-year-old Brady Ortego.

Louisiana State Police say that Ortego was working construction on the bridge when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Hunter Mason Johnson of Reserve.

Johnson, according to troopers, was traveling south on I-310 when he entered the construction zone and traveled off the right side of the roadway striking several vehicles and Ortego.

Ortego was thrown from the bridge during the crash and into the Mississippi River.

Through their investigation, Troopers say they learned that Johnson contacted his grandmother, Marie Sally Dufrene, following the crash to pick him up.

Troopers say that Dufrene's actions allegedly prevented them from arresting Johnson at the time of the crash.

Johnson was arrested on March 12 in connection with the fatal hit-and-run crash.

Following their investigation, Dufrene was arrested July 5 at her residence and booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center in St. Charles Parish on a charge of Obstruction of Justice.

